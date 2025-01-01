Menu
Jason Isaacs
Awards and nominations of Jason Isaacs
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Nominee
