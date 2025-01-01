Menu
Jason Isaacs
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jason Isaacs
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Nominee
