Zoe Saldana
Awards
Awards and nominations of Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
