Awards and nominations of Tom Berenger

Awards and nominations of Tom Berenger

Tom Berenger
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994 Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
