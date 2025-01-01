Menu
Tom Berenger
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Berenger
Tom Berenger
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Berenger
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
