Rhys Ifans
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rhys Ifans
Rhys Ifans
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rhys Ifans
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2017
Best Actor
Winner
