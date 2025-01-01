Menu
Sarah Polley
Awards and nominations of Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley
Awards and nominations of Sarah Polley
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Nominee
