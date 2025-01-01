Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Sarah Polley Awards

Awards and nominations of Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley
Awards and nominations of Sarah Polley
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012 Venice Film Festival 2012
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more