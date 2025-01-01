Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Chris Weitz Awards

Awards and nominations of Chris Weitz

Chris Weitz
Awards and nominations of Chris Weitz
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023 Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more