Chris Pine
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Awards and nominations of Chris Pine
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Biggest Badass Star
Nominee
