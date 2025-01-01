Menu
Awards and nominations of Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Kiss
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Villain
Nominee
