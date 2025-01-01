Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Macaulay Culkin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Macaulay Culkin
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Kiss
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Villain
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree