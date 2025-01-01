Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Rose McGowan Awards

Awards and nominations of Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Villain
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2014 Sundance Film Festival 2014
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
