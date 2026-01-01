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Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Mary Elizabeth Winstead
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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