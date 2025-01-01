Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jason Segel Awards

Jason Segel
Awards and nominations of Jason Segel
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015 Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
 Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
