Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carrie-Anne Moss
Awards
Awards and nominations of Carrie-Anne Moss
Carrie-Anne Moss
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Carrie-Anne Moss
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree