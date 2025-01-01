Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Carrie-Anne Moss Awards

Carrie-Anne Moss
Awards and nominations of Carrie-Anne Moss
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
