Kinoafisha Persons Diane Kruger Awards

Awards and nominations of Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Best Actress
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2003 Cannes Film Festival 2003
Female Revelation
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
