Diane Kruger
Awards
Awards and nominations of Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Awards and nominations of Diane Kruger
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Best Actress
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2003
Female Revelation
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
