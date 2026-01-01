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Kinoafisha Persons Wesley Snipes Awards

Awards and nominations of Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes
Awards and nominations of Wesley Snipes
Venice Film Festival 1997 Venice Film Festival 1997
Best Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Villain
Nominee
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