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Wesley Snipes
Awards
Awards and nominations of Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Wesley Snipes
Venice Film Festival 1997
Best Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Villain
Nominee
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