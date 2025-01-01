Menu
Steven Seagal
Awards and nominations of Steven Seagal
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Original Song
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
