Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Steven Seagal Awards

Awards and nominations of Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal
Awards and nominations of Steven Seagal
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003 Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Original Song
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997 Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more