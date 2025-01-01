Menu
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Awards and nominations of Jean-Claude Van Damme
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 1989
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
