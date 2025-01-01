Menu
Awards and nominations of Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 1989 Razzie Awards 1989
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
