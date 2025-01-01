Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons River Phoenix Awards

Awards and nominations of River Phoenix

River Phoenix
Awards and nominations of River Phoenix
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1991 Venice Film Festival 1991
Best Actor
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more