River Phoenix
Awards
Awards and nominations of River Phoenix
River Phoenix
Awards and nominations of River Phoenix
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1991
Best Actor
Winner
