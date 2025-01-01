Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Justin Long Awards

Justin Long
Awards and nominations of Justin Long
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
