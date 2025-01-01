Menu
Awards and nominations of Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler
Razzie Awards 2017 Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011 Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Fight
Winner
Best Performance
Nominee
