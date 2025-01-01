Menu
Gerard Butler
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gerard Butler
Awards and nominations of Gerard Butler
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Fight
Winner
Best Performance
Nominee
