Kinoafisha Persons Isla Fisher Awards

Isla Fisher
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
