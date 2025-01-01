Menu
Awards and nominations of Omar Sharif

Awards and nominations of Omar Sharif
Academy Awards, USA 1963 Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2003 Venice Film Festival 2003
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
