Omar Sharif
Omar Sharif
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2003
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
