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A Runaway Bride for Christmas
5.8
A Runaway Bride for Christmas
, 2025
A Runaway Bride for Christmas
USA / Family / 18+
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5.8
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Synopsis
When runaway bride, Emma seeks refuge in the only town she's ever called home, she unexpectedly falls for her former high school crush, Mitch — who's hiding his own heartbreak
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Cast
Mark Ghanimé
Mitch Holden
Darryl Hinds
Scout
Kaitlyn Leeb
Nikki Foster
Matt Wells
Ryan
Jacqueline Ashton
Cashier Anne
Luxton Handspiker
Lucas Holden
Tom Hearn
Jerrod
Nischelle Turner
Emma
Director
Marco Deufemia
Writer
Erica Deutschman
Composer
Antonio Naranjo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
12 December 2025
World premiere
12 December 2025
Production
Lifetime, Reel One Entertainment, Grit and Grace Entertainment
Also known as
A Runaway Bride for Christmas
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
13
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
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