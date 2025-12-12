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Poster of A Runaway Bride for Christmas
5.8
Kinoafisha Films A Runaway Bride for Christmas
5.8

A Runaway Bride for Christmas

, 2025
A Runaway Bride for Christmas
USA / Family / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of A Runaway Bride for Christmas
5.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When runaway bride, Emma seeks refuge in the only town she's ever called home, she unexpectedly falls for her former high school crush, Mitch — who's hiding his own heartbreak

Cast

Mark Ghanimé
Mark Ghanimé
Mitch Holden
Darryl Hinds
Scout
Kaitlyn Leeb
Nikki Foster
Matt Wells
Ryan
Jacqueline Ashton
Cashier Anne
Luxton Handspiker
Lucas Holden
Tom Hearn
Jerrod
Nischelle Turner
Emma
Director Marco Deufemia
Writer Erica Deutschman
Composer Antonio Naranjo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 December 2025
World premiere 12 December 2025
Production Lifetime, Reel One Entertainment, Grit and Grace Entertainment
Also known as
A Runaway Bride for Christmas

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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