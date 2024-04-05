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Poster of The Good Father
Kinoafisha Films The Good Father

The Good Father

, 2021
The Good Father
USA / Drama, Short / 18+
Poster of The Good Father

Synopsis

Young Jake spends his weekend with his divorced father. When Jake's father, Frank, brings him along to rob his mother's house, Jake bravely builds up the strength to confront his dad and free himself from the baggage of his emotio...

Cast

Ajax Maharlika
Frank
Milo Maharlika
Jake
Milo Maharlika
Jake
Director Kyle Motonaga
Writer Kyle Motonaga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2021
World premiere 5 April 2024
Release date
5 April 2024 Finland 12
Budget $1,000
Also known as
The Good Father

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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