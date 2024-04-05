Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Good Father
The Good Father
, 2021
The Good Father
USA / Drama, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Synopsis
Young Jake spends his weekend with his divorced father. When Jake's father, Frank, brings him along to rob his mother's house, Jake bravely builds up the strength to confront his dad and free himself from the baggage of his emotio...
Expand
Cast
Ajax Maharlika
Frank
Milo Maharlika
Jake
Milo Maharlika
Jake
Director
Kyle Motonaga
Writer
Kyle Motonaga
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2021
World premiere
5 April 2024
Release date
5 April 2024
Finland
12
Budget
$1,000
Also known as
The Good Father
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree