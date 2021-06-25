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Poster of Sparkling: The Story of Champagne
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Sparkling: The Story of Champagne
5.6

Sparkling: The Story of Champagne

, 2021
Sparkling: The Story of Champagne
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Sparkling: The Story of Champagne
5.6

Synopsis

A love letter to the joys and pleasures of champagne.

Cast

Vitalie Taittinger
Self
Bruno Paillard
Self
Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry
Sir Fopling Flutter
Oz Clarke
Self
Nicholas Soames
Self
Jean-Baptiste Lecaillon
Self
Vincent Chaperon
Self
Tony Laithwaite
Self
Don Kladstrup
Self
Petie Kaldstrup
Self
Director Frank Mannion
Writer Frank Mannion
Composer James Jones
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 13 August 2021
World premiere 25 June 2021
Release date
29 July 2021 Australia M
1 December 2023 Finland S
25 June 2021 Great Britain
25 June 2021 Norway 6
6 May 2022 Sweden 7
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,836
Production Kasiyan Knockbeg Enterprises, CBS 1A1 Motion Picture Fund, Carlow Castle Films
Also known as
Sparkling: The Story of Champagne, Sparkling: Historien om Champagne, Prickelnd! Die Geschichte des Champagners, Sparkling: Champagnens Historie, Sparkling: Samppanjan tarina, Sprudlende: Historien om Champagne, Champagne: The Story Of Champagne

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 21 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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