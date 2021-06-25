ProductionKasiyan Knockbeg Enterprises, CBS 1A1 Motion Picture Fund, Carlow Castle Films
Also known as
Sparkling: The Story of Champagne, Sparkling: Historien om Champagne, Prickelnd! Die Geschichte des Champagners, Sparkling: Champagnens Historie, Sparkling: Samppanjan tarina, Sprudlende: Historien om Champagne, Champagne: The Story Of Champagne
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.7IMDb
Updated 21 December 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.