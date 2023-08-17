Menu
Peri
Peri
18+
Drama
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
17 August 2023
Release date
24 August 2023
Kazakhstan
16+
17 August 2023
Kyrgyzstan
Production
New Bean Cinema
Also known as
Peri, Пери
Director
Adilet Akmatov
Cast
Kumar Abirov
Zhibek Baktybekova
Kagan Mukul
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Киноафиша.инфо
16 September 2023, 21:52
Очень интересно было прочесть ваш отзыв о фильме, спасибо большое ☺️
Алена Милина
16 September 2023, 10:13
Трогательный, в некоторых местах не сдержала слёзы
