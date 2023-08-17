Menu
Poster of Peri
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Peri

Peri

18+
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 17 August 2023
Release date
24 August 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
17 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
Production New Bean Cinema
Also known as
Peri, Пери
Director
Adilet Akmatov
Cast
Kumar Abirov
Zhibek Baktybekova
Kagan Mukul
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
Write review
Film Reviews
Киноафиша.инфо 16 September 2023, 21:52
Очень интересно было прочесть ваш отзыв о фильме, спасибо большое ☺️
Алена Милина 16 September 2023, 10:13
Трогательный, в некоторых местах не сдержала слёзы
Reviews Write review
