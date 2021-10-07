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Poster of 15 Minutes of Shame
6.8
Kinoafisha Films 15 Minutes of Shame
6.8

15 Minutes of Shame

, 2021
15 Minutes of Shame
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of 15 Minutes of Shame
6.8

Synopsis

Monica Lewinsky and filmmaker Max Joseph (Catfish) examine the human price of public shaming and cyber-harassment, profiling people who have experienced them first-hand - while investigating the bullies, bystanders, and experts in between.

Cast

Monica Lewinsky
Self
Max Joseph
Self
Kara Swisher
Journalist
Kara Swisher
Journalist
Jon Ronson
Writer
Jon Ronson
Writer
Tristan Harris
Self
Roxane Gay
Author
Roxane Gay
Author
Mary Aiken
Self
Safiya Umoja Noble
Self
Loretta Ross
Prof.
Director Max Joseph
Composer Jonathan Zalben
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 7 October 2021
World premiere 7 October 2021
Production Six West
Also known as
15 Minutes of Shame, 15 minuta srama, 15 минут позора, 15分鐘的羞辱, Lewinski: 15 minutos de escándalo

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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