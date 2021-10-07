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6.8
Kinoafisha
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15 Minutes of Shame
6.8
15 Minutes of Shame
, 2021
15 Minutes of Shame
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.8
Synopsis
Monica Lewinsky and filmmaker Max Joseph (Catfish) examine the human price of public shaming and cyber-harassment, profiling people who have experienced them first-hand - while investigating the bullies, bystanders, and experts in between.
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Cast
Monica Lewinsky
Self
Max Joseph
Self
Kara Swisher
Journalist
Kara Swisher
Journalist
Jon Ronson
Writer
Jon Ronson
Writer
Tristan Harris
Self
Roxane Gay
Author
Roxane Gay
Author
Mary Aiken
Self
Safiya Umoja Noble
Self
Loretta Ross
Prof.
Director
Max Joseph
Composer
Jonathan Zalben
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
7 October 2021
World premiere
7 October 2021
Production
Six West
Also known as
15 Minutes of Shame, 15 minuta srama, 15 минут позора, 15分鐘的羞辱, Lewinski: 15 minutos de escándalo
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
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