Kinoafisha Films Charade Charade Awards

Awards and nominations of Charade 1963

Academy Awards, USA 1964 Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965 BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Actress
Winner
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
