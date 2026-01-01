Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Cool Hand Luke Cool Hand Luke Awards

Awards and nominations of Cool Hand Luke 1967

Academy Awards, USA 1968 Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more