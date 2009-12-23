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Sex and the City 2. Teaser
Sex and the City 2. Teaser
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Publication date: 23 December 2009
Sex and the City 2
– While wrestling with the pressures of life, love, and work in Manhattan, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte join Samantha for a trip to Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), where Samantha's ex is filming a new movie.
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