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Sex and the City 2 - Teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers Sex and the City 2. Teaser

Sex and the City 2. Teaser

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Publication date: 23 December 2009
Sex and the City 2 – While wrestling with the pressures of life, love, and work in Manhattan, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte join Samantha for a trip to Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), where Samantha's ex is filming a new movie.
5.8 Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City 2 Comedy, 2010, USA
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