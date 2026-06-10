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Seven Snipers - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Seven Snipers. Dubbed trailer

Seven Snipers. Dubbed trailer

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Publication date: 10 June 2026
Seven Snipers – After retiring from her lethal career, elite sniper Kris Hendricks takes refuge on an Australian ranch with her rebellious 15-yearold daughter, Anja. But as a vengeful warlord named The Dragon tracks her down, she enlists her old team of elite killers to protect herself and her daughter to take out his deadly pawns one by one. When the true reasons for The Dragon’s revenge become clear, the deadly game of cat-and-mouse reaches an excruciating climax with unimaginable consequences for Kris and Anja.
5.6 Seven Snipers
Seven Snipers Action, Thriller, 2026, Australia
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