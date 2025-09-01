Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Dead to Rights - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Dead to Rights. Trailer

Dead to Rights. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 1 September 2025
Dead to Rights – The story is based on real documented evidence of the atrocities committed by the Japanese army during the Nanjing Massacre. A group of civilians hiding in the Lucky Photo Studio to escape the violence are forced to assist a Japanese military photographer in developing film to survive each day. By chance, they develop photographic evidence that exposes the Japanese army's massacre in the city. Initially focused only on surviving the horrors, they ultimately decide to preserve these damning negatives as proof of the atrocities unfolding in Nanjing...
8.1 Dead to Rights
Dead to Rights Drama, History, War, 2025, China
The Long Walk - trailer 2 02:30
The Long Walk  trailer 2
Piglet's Return - trailer in russian 01:40
Piglet's Return  trailer in russian
Cinderella's Curse - trailer 01:43
Cinderella's Curse  trailer
Splitsville - trailer in russian 02:20
Splitsville  trailer in russian
Avatar 3 - trailer 02:25
Avatar 3  trailer
Finnik 2 - trailer 2 02:21
Finnik 2  trailer 2
Eddington - trailer in russian 02:23
Eddington  trailer in russian
Here - trailer in russian 01:40
Here  trailer in russian
Lermontov - teaser 01:23
Lermontov  teaser
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg - trailer 01:15
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg  trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more