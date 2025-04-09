Menu
Publication date: 9 April 2025
Final – The story of one day - August 12, 2012. The Earl's Court Exhibition Center in London is filled with fans. Millions of viewers around the world are waiting for the start of the broadcast of the final volleyball game among men's teams, which will determine the winner of the XXX Olympic Games. The Russian team that has never won gold. And the Brazilian national team, caressed by contracts, victories and loyal fans. Many people think that the outcome of the game is predetermined. But few people yet know what place this final occupies in the life of each of the Russian athletes.
Final Drama, Sport, 2025, Russia
