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Wicked Little Letters - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Wicked Little Letters. Trailer

Wicked Little Letters. Trailer

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Publication date: 19 December 2023
Wicked Little Letters – A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger than fiction true story, the film follows two neighbours: deeply conservative local Edith Swan and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding. When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town’s women - led by Police Officer Gladys Moss - begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all.
7.3 Wicked Little Letters
Wicked Little Letters Comedy, History, Detective, 2023, Great Britain
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