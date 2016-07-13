Menu
The Dressmaker - trailer in russian
The Dressmaker. Trailer in russian

Publication date: 13 July 2016
The Dressmaker – A glamorous woman returns to her small town in rural Australia. With her sewing machine and haute couture style, she transforms the women and exacts sweet revenge on those who did her wrong.
7.3 The Dressmaker
The Dressmaker Drama, 2015, Australia
