Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Dressmaker. Trailer in russian
The Dressmaker. Trailer in russian
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 13 July 2016
The Dressmaker
– A glamorous woman returns to her small town in rural Australia. With her sewing machine and haute couture style, she transforms the women and exacts sweet revenge on those who did her wrong.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer
7.3
The Dressmaker
Drama, 2015, Australia
01:58
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
trailer in russian
02:36
Aviator
trailer
02:30
Four Letters of Love
trailer in russian
01:27
Popeye: The Slayer Man
trailer in russian
01:05
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
trailer with russian subtitles. перевыпуск
01:02
Bambi: The Reckoning
teaser
02:16
Geroi anekdotov
trailer
02:23
Gelya
trailer
02:06
Begi
trailer
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree