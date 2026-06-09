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Disclosure Day. Subtitled final trailer
Disclosure Day. Subtitled final trailer
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Publication date: 9 June 2026
Disclosure Day
– If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.
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Disclosure Day
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