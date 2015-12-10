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The Legend of Tarzan. Trailer
The Legend of Tarzan. Trailer
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Publication date: 10 December 2015
The Legend of Tarzan
– Tarzan, having acclimated to life in London, is called back to his former home in the jungle to investigate the activities at a mining encampment.
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