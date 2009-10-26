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The Men Who Stare at Goats. Trailer 2
The Men Who Stare at Goats. Trailer 2
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Publication date: 26 October 2009
The Men Who Stare at Goats
– A reporter in Iraq might just have the story of a lifetime when he meets Lyn Cassady, a guy who claims to be a former member of the U.S. Army's New Earth Army, a unit that employs paranormal powers in their missions.
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