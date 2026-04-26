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Our Land - trailer [subtitled]
Kinoafisha Trailers Our Land. Trailer [subtitled]

Our Land. Trailer [subtitled]

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Publication date: 26 April 2026
Our Land – In 2009, a man and two accomplices try to evict members of the Indigenous community of Chuschagasta in northern Argentina. Claiming ownership of the land and armed with guns, they kill the community’s leader, Javier Chocobar. The murder is caught on video. It takes nine years of protests before court proceedings are finally opened in 2018. During all this time, the killers remain free. The film combines the voices and photographs of the community with courtroom footage to explore the long history of colonialism and land dispossession that led to this crime.
7.5 Our Land
Our Land Documentary, 2026, Argentina / Denmark / Mexico / USA / Netherlands / France
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