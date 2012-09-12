Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Smashed. Trailer
Smashed. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 12 September 2012
Smashed
– A married couple whose bond is built on a mutual love of alcohol gets their relationship put to the test when the wife decides to get sober.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
fragment 4
fragment 3
fragment 2
fragment 1
6.5
Smashed
Comedy, Drama, 2012, USA
01:44
Prostokvashino
trailer
01:15
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
trailer
01:56
Are You There?
trailer in russian
00:37
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
trailer in russian
02:13
Bonhoeffer
trailer in russian
02:21
One Battle After Another
trailer in russian
01:47
Night of the Reaper
trailer
02:23
Eddington
trailer in russian
01:13
Chebi 2
trailer
01:15
Levsha
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree