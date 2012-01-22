6.5Smashed
Smashed, 2012
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A married couple whose bond is built on a mutual love of alcohol gets their relationship put to the test when the wife decides to get sober.
Cast
Patti Allison
Director James Ponsoldt
Writer Susan Burke, James Ponsoldt
Composer Andy Cabic, Eric D. Johnson
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 28 September 2012
World premiere 22 January 2012
Release date
|22 January 2012
|Russia
|18+
|12 September 2012
|Canada
|10 January 2013
|Denmark
|8 May 2013
|Germany
|20 September 2012
|Hungary
|22 January 2012
|Kazakhstan
|12 October 2012
|Malaysia
|12 October 2012
|USA
|22 January 2012
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $500,000
Worldwide Gross $499,725
Production Super Crispy Entertainment
Also known as
Smashed, Kablys, Lioma, Maani täis, Methysmenoi apo erota, Paramparça, Prin aburii alcoolului, Razbijeni od alkohola, Részegen, Sau Cơn Say, Smashed - Decisão Dura, Smashed: De Volta à Realidade, Szárazon, Tocando fondo, Wyjść na prostą, Μεθυσμένοι από έρωτα, В хлам, Разбито, スマッシュド ケイトのアルコールライフ, 醉生夢醒
Updated 12 November 2020
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Smashed Clip 4
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soundtrack Smashed
soundtrack Smashed
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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