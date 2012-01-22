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Poster of Smashed
6.5
Smashed - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Smashed
6.5

Smashed

, 2012
Smashed
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Smashed
6.5
Smashed - Trailer
Smashed  Trailer

Synopsis

A married couple whose bond is built on a mutual love of alcohol gets their relationship put to the test when the wife decides to get sober.

Cast

Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Kate Hannah
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul
Charlie Hannah
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Jenny
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman
Dave Davies
Megan Mullally
Megan Mullally
Principal Barnes
Mary Kay Place
Mary Kay Place
Rochelle
Kyle Gallner
Kyle Gallner
Owen Hannah
Patti Allison
Bree Turner
Bree Turner
Freda
Mackenzie Davis
Mackenzie Davis
Millie
Brad Carter
Brad Carter
Felix
Director James Ponsoldt
Writer Susan Burke, James Ponsoldt
Composer Andy Cabic, Eric D. Johnson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 28 September 2012
World premiere 22 January 2012
Release date
22 January 2012 Russia 18+
12 September 2012 Canada
10 January 2013 Denmark
8 May 2013 Germany
20 September 2012 Hungary
22 January 2012 Kazakhstan
12 October 2012 Malaysia
12 October 2012 USA
22 January 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $500,000
Worldwide Gross $499,725
Production Super Crispy Entertainment
Also known as
Smashed, Kablys, Lioma, Maani täis, Methysmenoi apo erota, Paramparça, Prin aburii alcoolului, Razbijeni od alkohola, Részegen, Sau Cơn Say, Smashed - Decisão Dura, Smashed: De Volta à Realidade, Szárazon, Tocando fondo, Wyjść na prostą, Μεθυσμένοι από έρωτα, В хлам, Разбито, スマッシュド　ケイトのアルコールライフ, 醉生夢醒

Film rating

6.5
Rate 21 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2761 In the Comedy genre  716 In the Drama genre  1109 In films of USA  1679 In films of 2012  80
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Smashed - Trailer
Smashed Trailer
Smashed - Clip 4
Smashed Clip 4
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Smashed

Quotes

Kate Hannah Why is the coffee so much better when you make it?
Charlie Hannah Because I make it with love, and I also make it with bacon.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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