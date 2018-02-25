Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.8
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Zema

Zema (2018 - …)

Зема 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 14 minutes
Streaming service YouTube Premium
Runtime 6 hours 4 minutes

TV series description

The internet series "Zema" is about a rough guy from Penza in sportswear and without education, who tries to win the affection of a young girl named Mila. On her way back from the club, Mila gets into an old Zhiguli car, mistaking it for a taxi. The guys agree to give this unexpected passenger a ride home and even fix her broken heel. After dropping the beauty off at her destination, the guy realizes that he can't live without her. Despite the difference in social status, he doesn't give up and is willing to do anything for his Mila.
Aleksey Panin
Aleksey Panin
Semen Molokanov
Mila Sayfutdinova
Artem Bordinov
Denis Sundukov
Nikolay Korchagin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.8 IMDb
Seasons
Zema - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 7 episodes
 
Zema - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 9 episodes
 
Zema - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
Season 4
TBA,
 
