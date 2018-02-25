The internet series "Zema" is about a rough guy from Penza in sportswear and without education, who tries to win the affection of a young girl named Mila. On her way back from the club, Mila gets into an old Zhiguli car, mistaking it for a taxi. The guys agree to give this unexpected passenger a ride home and even fix her broken heel. After dropping the beauty off at her destination, the guy realizes that he can't live without her. Despite the difference in social status, he doesn't give up and is willing to do anything for his Mila.

