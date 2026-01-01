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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Zapretnaya lyubov
Zapretnaya lyubov (2015 - )
Запретная любовь
18+
Drama
Production year
2015
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
46 minutes
TV channel
Домашний
Runtime
16 hours 6 minutes
Cast
Cast
Alika Smekhova
Yuliya Takshina
Anatoly Kot
Yevhen Yefremov
Oleksii Cherevatenko
Olha Hryshyna
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Seasons
Season 1
TBA,
21 episodes
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