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Zapretnaya lyubov poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Zapretnaya lyubov

Zapretnaya lyubov (2015 - )

Запретная любовь 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel Домашний
Runtime 16 hours 6 minutes
Cast
Cast
Alika Smekhova
Alika Smekhova
Yuliya Takshina
Yuliya Takshina
Anatoly Kot
Anatoly Kot
Yevhen Yefremov
Oleksii Cherevatenko
Olha Hryshyna
Olha Hryshyna
Cast and Crew

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Seasons
Zapretnaya lyubov - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 21 episodes
 
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