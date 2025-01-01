Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Yarost

Yarost (1979 - 1979)

Ярость 18+
Production year 1979
Country USSR
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 25 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 4 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Fury" is based on the novels "In the Bear's Corner" and "The Pink Bush" by Yu. Faibyshenko. The story takes place during the post-revolutionary period, when the relations between citizens of Soviet Russia were more strained than ever. The Reds were hunting down the Whites and supporters of the previous regime. It is in this turbulent time that the Special Crimes Division investigates the murder of a doctor and his family. What initially seems like a simple crime turns out to be much more complex, and the police start to follow the trail of "The Cat".
Cast
Aleksey Zharkov
Valeriy Zolotuhin
Mihail Zhigalov
Vasiliy Bochkarev
Mykola Denysov
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Yarost - Season 1 Season 1
1979, 3 episodes
 
