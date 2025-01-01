The TV series "Fury" is based on the novels "In the Bear's Corner" and "The Pink Bush" by Yu. Faibyshenko. The story takes place during the post-revolutionary period, when the relations between citizens of Soviet Russia were more strained than ever. The Reds were hunting down the Whites and supporters of the previous regime. It is in this turbulent time that the Special Crimes Division investigates the murder of a doctor and his family. What initially seems like a simple crime turns out to be much more complex, and the police start to follow the trail of "The Cat".

