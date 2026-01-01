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Filmography
Eric Winter
Eric Winter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Winter
Eric Winter
Eric Winter
Date of Birth
17 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Rookie
(2018)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
7.9
The Good Doctor
(2017)
Filmography
5.3
The Rookie: Feds
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
6.1
Fantasy Island
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Detective
2021, USA
8.3
The Rookie
Drama, Crime
2018, USA
7.9
The Good Doctor
Drama
2017, USA
7.5
Secrets and Lies
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, USA
7.1
Comet
Comet
Romantic, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Witches of East End
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2013, USA
5.4
Fire with Fire
Fire With Fire
Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
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