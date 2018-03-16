The mini-series "Wild Wild Country" introduces viewers to the story of a modern Indian guru. Bhagwan Shri Rajneesh, better known worldwide as Osho, attracts thousands of followers. He dreams of creating a whole city in accordance with his teachings, but his native country does not give him such an opportunity. So the teacher buys land for his community in one of the American states to build his version of utopia there. However, his plans are undermined by a dispute with his "right-hand" and the intervention of local authorities.

