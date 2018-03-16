Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Wild Wild Country poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wild Wild Country

Wild Wild Country (2018 - 2018)

Wild Wild Country 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The mini-series "Wild Wild Country" introduces viewers to the story of a modern Indian guru. Bhagwan Shri Rajneesh, better known worldwide as Osho, attracts thousands of followers. He dreams of creating a whole city in accordance with his teachings, but his native country does not give him such an opportunity. So the teacher buys land for his community in one of the American states to build his version of utopia there. However, his plans are undermined by a dispute with his "right-hand" and the intervention of local authorities.
Дикая-дикая страна - trailer
Wild Wild Country  trailer
Cast
Cast
Osho
Ma Anand Sheela
George Meredith
Jon Bowerman
Kelly McGreer
Rosemary McGreer
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Wild Wild Country - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more