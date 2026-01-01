Menu
Voyna na zapadnom napravlenii poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Voyna na zapadnom napravlenii

Voyna na zapadnom napravlenii (1990 - 1990)

Война на западном направлении 18+
Production year 1990
Country USSR
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 15 minutes
Прокатчик MEGOGO Studios
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The series "War on the Western Front" is one of the last epic war dramas filmed at the end of the Soviet Union. Stalin does not believe in the approaching Reich attack, and the Red Army is completely unprepared to repel aggression. The first days of the war are a cascade of painful mistakes and failures. The Wehrmacht's strike becomes so powerful that it threatens to destroy the Soviet people. However, the heroism and courage of people on the ground, like Major General Fedor Chumakov, help slow down the Nazi onslaught.
Cast
Cast
Mikhail Ulyanov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Andrei Tolubeyev
Andrei Tolubeyev
Viktor Stepanov
Viktor Stepanov
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Archil Gomiashvili
Archil Gomiashvili
Ivan Matskevich
Ivan Matskevich
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Voyna na zapadnom napravlenii - Season 1 Season 1
1990, 6 episodes
 
