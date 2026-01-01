The series "War on the Western Front" is one of the last epic war dramas filmed at the end of the Soviet Union. Stalin does not believe in the approaching Reich attack, and the Red Army is completely unprepared to repel aggression. The first days of the war are a cascade of painful mistakes and failures. The Wehrmacht's strike becomes so powerful that it threatens to destroy the Soviet people. However, the heroism and courage of people on the ground, like Major General Fedor Chumakov, help slow down the Nazi onslaught.

Expand