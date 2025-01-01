Menu
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 2 minutes
TV channel 2x2
Runtime 32 minutes

TV series description

The series "Ice Cream Enters" is an adult animated series on the 2x2 channel with primitive animation, "acidic" style, and surrealistic humor full of references. The story revolves around two balls of beloved cold sweetness. The first one is called Maliarti, tasting like blueberries, and in content, he is a mad scientist. The second one is Anatoly. He speaks with a sarcastic strawberry voice. The friendship between these two dissimilar characters leads to constant problems and a bunch of amusing situations.
