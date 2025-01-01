The series "Ice Cream Enters" is an adult animated series on the 2x2 channel with primitive animation, "acidic" style, and surrealistic humor full of references. The story revolves around two balls of beloved cold sweetness. The first one is called Maliarti, tasting like blueberries, and in content, he is a mad scientist. The second one is Anatoly. He speaks with a sarcastic strawberry voice. The friendship between these two dissimilar characters leads to constant problems and a bunch of amusing situations.

