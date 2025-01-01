Menu
Vicious
Vicious
Quotes
Vicious quotes
Freddie Thornhill
So, who were you squawking on the phone to just now?
Stuart Bixby
My mother, if you must know. She was very distraught.
Freddie Thornhill
Why, did you finally tell her about us?
Stuart Bixby
I'm waiting for the right time.
Freddie Thornhill
It's been forty-eight years!
Stuart Bixby
And there has not been a right time!
[repeated line]
Stuart Bixby
[to Ash] You remember our friend Violet?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ian McKellen
Derek Jacobi
