Vicious Quotes

Vicious quotes

Freddie Thornhill So, who were you squawking on the phone to just now?
Stuart Bixby My mother, if you must know. She was very distraught.
Freddie Thornhill Why, did you finally tell her about us?
Stuart Bixby I'm waiting for the right time.
Freddie Thornhill It's been forty-eight years!
Stuart Bixby And there has not been a right time!
[repeated line]
Stuart Bixby [to Ash] You remember our friend Violet?
