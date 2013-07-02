Menu
Valera poster
Valera

Valera (2013 - 2013)

Валера 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 12 minutes
TV channel 2x2
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes

TV series description

The series "Valera" is a Russian animated series for adults on the 2x2 channel. The main character is an ordinary young man. He is kind, sweet, caring, and very patient. The proverb about "good people" who are often taken advantage of fits him perfectly. Only two acquaintances do not exploit him. The first is the CEO, who has major problems with alcohol. The second is his girlfriend, a girl with a very easygoing nature. However, interacting with them can lead to unpleasant tricks and constant adventures.
Cast
Rishat Gilmetdinov
Ilya Belov
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Valera - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 9 episodes
 
Stills
