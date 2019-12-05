Menu
V-Wars poster
6.0 IMDb Rating: 6
V-Wars (2019 - 2019)

V Wars
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 47 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 7 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

At the center of the story is Dr. Luther Swann, whose life turns into a nightmare due to climate change. As the ice melts, a special virus is released that has the ability to completely transform human society. This disease turns his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a predatory killer who, driven by hunger, is forced to feed on human blood. As the disease spreads, more and more people undergo a transformation, while others begin to stand up against the growing number of vampires. The series is called "V Wars".
Вампирские войны - trailer
V-Wars  trailer
Cast
Adrian Holmes
Adrian Holmes
Kimberly-Sue Murray
Jacky Lai
Sydney Meyer
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder
Samantha Cole
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.0
10 votes
6 IMDb
Seasons
V-Wars - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Stills
